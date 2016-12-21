Bahrain investigates jailed activist for French news article

A jailed activist in Bahrain on trial for allegedly spreading "false news" is being investigated over a letter published in his name by a French newspaper, authorities said Thursday, the second such probe into his writings in recent months. Nabeel Rajab's incarceration comes amid an intense crackdown on dissent by the Sunni rulers of Bahrain, a predominantly Shiite island off Saudi Arabia plagued by unrest since its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.