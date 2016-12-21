A new chapter for UK-Gulf trade and i...

A new chapter for UK-Gulf trade and investment

On 7 December 2016, British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the 37th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Manama, Bahrain. She was the first British Prime Minister, the third Western leader and the first woman to be invited to attend and address such a summit.

Chicago, IL

