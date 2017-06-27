UK oilfield service company to open purpose built facility in Baku

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector EXPRO international oilfield service company, headquartered in the UK, plans to complete the construction of a new purpose built facility within Shah Deniz 2 project in Baku in October 2017, said the company's manager for Azerbaijan Andy Sadler. He made the remarks during the 4th Caspian forum "Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas" in Baku June 23. "The new facility will be capable to handle both existing and future projects and is designed to accommodate all EXPRO services lines," said Sadler.

