UK oilfield service company to open purpose built facility in Baku

EXPRO international oilfield service company, headquartered in the UK, plans to complete the construction of a new purpose built facility within Shah Deniz 2 project in Baku in October 2017, said the company's manager for Azerbaijan Andy Sadler. He made the remarks during the 4th Caspian forum "Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas" in Baku June 23. "The new facility will be capable to handle both existing and future projects and is designed to accommodate all EXPRO services lines," said Sadler.

Chicago, IL

