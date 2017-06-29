U.S., Azerbaijan improve health services in Imishli
Today, thanks to joint efforts between Azerbaijan and the United States, residents of the village of Shahverdililer in the district of Imishli celebrated the completion of the construction of a community medical clinic. The United States Agency for International Development , the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Health, the local Executive Committee, and municipal government representatives attended the event.
