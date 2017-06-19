Two Karabakh soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani shooting in critical condition

Yuri A. Zakaryan, a Karabakh soldier wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation on June 17, was transferred to Muratsan Central Clinical Military Hospital of Armenia's Defense Ministry about one and half an hour ago. As Gayane Hovhannisyan, Chief of the Intensive Care Unit of Muratsan Hospital, told the reporters, the solider had sustained a penetrating gunshot wound in the head.

