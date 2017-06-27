TAP announces new management team
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG announced the appointment of Luca Schieppati as Managing Director and Walter Peeraer as President, both starting on 27th June 2017. Luca Schieppati will replace the current Managing Director Ian Bradshaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May '17
|Robert
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC