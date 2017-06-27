TAP announces new management team

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG announced the appointment of Luca Schieppati as Managing Director and Walter Peeraer as President, both starting on 27th June 2017. Luca Schieppati will replace the current Managing Director Ian Bradshaw.

