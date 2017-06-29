Strict new anti-bribery rules from UE...

Strict new anti-bribery rules from UEFA on tournament hosts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

European football's governing body has introduced new stringent rules against corruption and bribery in a bid to prevent votes for tournament hosts being rigged. UEFA's updated disciplinary code has been distributed in the week that global counterpart FIFA published the findings of a long-awaited investigation into dubious dealings during the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC