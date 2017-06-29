Strict new anti-bribery rules from UEFA on tournament hosts
European football's governing body has introduced new stringent rules against corruption and bribery in a bid to prevent votes for tournament hosts being rigged. UEFA's updated disciplinary code has been distributed in the week that global counterpart FIFA published the findings of a long-awaited investigation into dubious dealings during the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May '17
|Robert
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC