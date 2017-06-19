Special tariffs to be applied for Chi...

Special tariffs to be applied for China-Iran container cargoes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Transportation of container cargos on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route will be carried out at special favorable tariffs, the Kazakh national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy told Trend. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy together with its partners is working on the formation of the most attractive and competitive tariff conditions for container transportation in order to further develop the new freight traffic route from China to Iran, India and the Persian Gulf through Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, said the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC