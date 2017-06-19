Special tariffs to be applied for China-Iran container cargoes

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Transportation of container cargos on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route will be carried out at special favorable tariffs, the Kazakh national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy told Trend. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy together with its partners is working on the formation of the most attractive and competitive tariff conditions for container transportation in order to further develop the new freight traffic route from China to Iran, India and the Persian Gulf through Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, said the company.

