SOCAR to partake in Caspian Depression development in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, along with other interested companies, signed a memorandum of understanding on implementation of the Eurasia project, which envisages development of the Caspian Depression in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said June 21. The memorandum was also signed by KMG Eurasia LLP, Agip Caspian Sea B.V., RN-Exploration LLC, CNPC International Ltd., and NEOS GeoSolutions. From the Kazakh side, the memorandum was signed by the Energy Ministry and the Committee of Geology and Subsoil Use of the Kazakh Ministry for Investments and Development.

