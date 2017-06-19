Silk Way Festival's program revealed

Silk Way Festival's program revealed

The 8th Silk Way International Music Festival will take place in Sheki from June 27 to July 1, bringing together musicians from Japan, Poland, Belarus, India, Turkey, Georgia, Hungary and other countries.

