Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan ensures regional security, Putin says

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The presence of Russia's military base in Kyrgyzstan ensures security in the Central Asian region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev in Moscow June 20, RIA Novosti reported.

