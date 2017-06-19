Russian convict's case returned to Azerbaijani first instance court

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An appeal against the Baku Grave Crimes Court's verdict on Russian citizen of Armenian origin Marat Ueldanov, accused of drug trafficking, was considered in the Baku Court of Appeal June 23. The judge said that the criminal case was not translated into the Russian language and therefore it can not be considered in the Baku Court of Appeal. According to the court's decision, the criminal case must be sent to the Baku Court of Appeal after it is translated in the court of first instance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.