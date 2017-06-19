Russian convict's case returned to Az...

Russian convict's case returned to Azerbaijani first instance court

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An appeal against the Baku Grave Crimes Court's verdict on Russian citizen of Armenian origin Marat Ueldanov, accused of drug trafficking, was considered in the Baku Court of Appeal June 23. The judge said that the criminal case was not translated into the Russian language and therefore it can not be considered in the Baku Court of Appeal. According to the court's decision, the criminal case must be sent to the Baku Court of Appeal after it is translated in the court of first instance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC