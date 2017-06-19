Russia starts laying of Turkish Strea...

Russia starts laying of Turkish Stream deep-water part

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Russia starts laying of deep-water part of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the Black Sea. Russian Vladimir Putin gave a symbolic start to the process of joining the shallow and deep-water parts of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from Pioneering Spirit pipe-laying vessel, , Kremlin's press-service said in a message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC