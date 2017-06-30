Rouhani's presidential inauguration date revealed

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30 By Emil Ilgar - Trend: The date of the presidential swearing in ceremony at Iranian parliament would be August 5, Iranian Parliament's official website reported June 30. Before, a member of parliament, Behrouz Nemati has said that the ceremony was scheduled to be held on August 6 but it has been changed, ISNA news agency reported. Iranians on May 19 re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country's president for a second term.

