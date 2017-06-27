Romania, Azerbaijan mark 25th anniver...

Romania, Azerbaijan mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Today.Az

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Bucharest hosted an official reception on June 27 dedicated to May 28 -the Republic Day and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Azerbaijan. The event was attended by over 500 guests, including representatives of the Presidential Administration of Romania, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries, representatives of political parties, journalists and Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC