Poland, Azerbaijan sign cooperation a...

Poland, Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements and memorandum in Warsaw

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Poland and Azerbaijan jointly signed a series of documents on cooperation during Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Warsaw on Tuesday. Polish President Andrzej Duda together with his Azerbaijan counterpart also signed a joint declaration on a roadmap towards strategic partnership, political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC