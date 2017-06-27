Pace People This Week: Nuclear Disarmament And Global Finance Authorship
Bill Colona, Pace's director of Government and Community Relations, was honored by the Business Council of Westchester and was named to their 2017 class of "40 under 40" rising professionals. Matt Mainzer '17, economics, was a finalist for a 2017 Fulbright award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
