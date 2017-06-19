OSCE Minsk Group appealed to Azerbaijani leadership to avoid further escalation

BAKU– The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group , together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, traveled to the region in June. The main purpose of the Co-Chairs' visit was to discuss the position of the Sides towards the next steps in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process after the trilateral ministerial meeting in Moscow as well as the overall situation in the conflict zone, the co-chairs said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.