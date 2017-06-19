OSCE conducts regular monitoring on K...

OSCE conducts regular monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line

STEPANAKERT, June 23. /ARKA/. On Friday, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh , the OSCE Mission conducted its regular monitoring on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces near Talish village of the Martakert region.

Chicago, IL

