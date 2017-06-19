Osaka sets sights on 2025 World Expo, but formidable challenges remain
Earlier this month, Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui led a delegation of local politicians and business leaders to Paris, where they formally announced at a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions that the prefecture was bidding to host the 2025 World Expo. Speaking to the assembled delegates, who will decide the winner in November 2018 after conducting site visits over the next year or so, Matsui introduced the Osaka bid, but did not delve into specifics.
