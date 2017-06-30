No Karabakh conflict settlement agreements possible without Stepanakert
YEREVAN, June 30. /ARKA/. Not a single agreement on Karabakh conflict settlement can be signed without Stepanakert, Edward Nalbandian, Armenian foreign minister, said Friday at the 2016 budget performance hearings in the National Assembly.
