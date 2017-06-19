New hospitality apprenticeship scheme introduced in Azerbaijan
The British Council in Azerbaijan in partnership with the State Vocational Agency under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the five-star hotels of Azerbaijan has successfully piloted an apprenticeship model for the hospitality sector. Even before the graduation of the one-year pilot programme, many of the participants have already received job offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May '17
|Robert
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC