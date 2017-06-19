New hospitality apprenticeship scheme...

New hospitality apprenticeship scheme introduced in Azerbaijan

The British Council in Azerbaijan in partnership with the State Vocational Agency under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the five-star hotels of Azerbaijan has successfully piloted an apprenticeship model for the hospitality sector. Even before the graduation of the one-year pilot programme, many of the participants have already received job offers.

