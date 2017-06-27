New appointment in SOCAR Turkey Energy
Murat LeCompte was appointed the head of the external relations department at SOCAR Turkey Energy, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, Turkish media reported on June 28. SOCAR Turkey Energy is one of the largest investors in the Turkish economy. It is expected that in 2018, the consolidated turnover of SOCAR Turkey Energy will reach $15 billion.
