New appointment in SOCAR Turkey Energy

New appointment in SOCAR Turkey Energy

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Today.Az

Murat LeCompte was appointed the head of the external relations department at SOCAR Turkey Energy, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, Turkish media reported on June 28. SOCAR Turkey Energy is one of the largest investors in the Turkish economy. It is expected that in 2018, the consolidated turnover of SOCAR Turkey Energy will reach $15 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC