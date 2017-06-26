Muslims In China; Azerbaijan Mark Eid Al-Fitr On Monday
Muslims in certain Asian and African countries celebrated the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Monday, unlike most others which marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Sunday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported. Muslims in China came together at Niujie Mosque in capital Beijing, where police took extra security measures and closed some roads in the center to traffic.
