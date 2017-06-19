MP: Development in all spheres in Azerbaijan - result of Heydar Aliyev's correct policy

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector There was a serious internal crisis in Azerbaijan after the country gained its independence in October 1991, said Fuad Muradov, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament. At that time, chaos and confusion prevailed in all spheres of public life, he said addressing an event dedicated to the June 15 National Salvation Day organized in the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 19 by the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.