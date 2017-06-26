More Russian Weapons Supplied To Azer...

More Russian Weapons Supplied To Azerbaijan

Khrizantema-S anti-tank missiles during a rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Alabino, Moscow Region, April 16, 2014. Russia has delivered a new batch of anti-tank missile systems to Azerbaijan as part of lucrative arms deals with Baku that have been strongly criticized by Armenia over the past year.

