KTIB Holding plans to drill 10 wells at Azerbaijan's offshore field

The KTIB Holding plans to drill ten wells in the Western Absheron field in Azerbaijan, said the company's Vice President Michael Seidov. He made the remarks at the 4th Annual Caspian Forum "Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas" in Baku June 23. According to Seidov, as part of the project, the company plans to introduce a new generation of seven-layer well screen of its own design to obtain the planned production rate.

Chicago, IL

