JTA: Azerbaijan promotes intercultural dialogue at int'l level

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons were among the guests at an event at the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, reads the article published in Jewish Telegraphic Agency . Consul General Sam Grundwerg hosted the event, organized June 15 with the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding at the consulate's new headquarters.

