IRGC vows to continue business despite Rouhani's criticism

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has implicitly criticized the recent remarks by President Hassan Rouhani on the guards' role in the country's economy and its negative impact. Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari has said that the IRGC over the past several years has been involved in economic activities due to requests from the administrations, urging the guards' contribution to the country's economy, Tasnim news agency reported.

