Iran speaker vows parliament support for Tehran-Seoul deals

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has assured that Iranian MPs will back the Tehran-Seoul agreements. Speaking with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon in Seoul, the Iranian speaker termed cooperation between the two countries in various economic areas "a fresh start of reviving bilateral ties", IRNA news agency reported.

