Iran launches exporting gas to Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Under a long awaited contract, Iran began exporting its gas to Iraq last night. Iran's Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trading Amir-Hossein Zamaninia has said that in the first phase, the country will export 7 million cubic meters of gas per day to the neighboring Iraq, IRNA reported.

