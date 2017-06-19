Iran launches exporting gas to Iraq

Iran launches exporting gas to Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Under a long awaited contract, Iran began exporting its gas to Iraq last night. Iran's Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trading Amir-Hossein Zamaninia has said that in the first phase, the country will export 7 million cubic meters of gas per day to the neighboring Iraq, IRNA reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC