Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan to sell its subsidiaries - chairman

The activity of the International Leasing Company, a subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan is unsatisfactory, Chairman of the IBA Management Board Khalid Ahadov told reporters in Baku June 21. According to him, the company is currently engaged in premiums, it has very few assets and it has ceased to undertake new obligations, he noted. Touching upon the activity of the bank's subsidiaries in general, Ahadov said that according to the bank's restructuring plan, they will be sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.