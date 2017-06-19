India interested to enhance agricultural co-op with Azerbaijan

India is interested to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture, Indian Ambassador to Baku Sanjay Rana said, Indian Embassy said in a message June 23. He made such a statement at the meeting with five representatives of the Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project of the Agriculture Ministry who recently visited India to study India's experience in livelihood and infrastructure development. Rana offered to support a visit of Indian agricultural experts to Azerbaijan and participation of Azerbaijani professionals in fully funded training courses in India under the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation .

