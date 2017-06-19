Ilham Aliyev congratulates Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your selection as Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.
