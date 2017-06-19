Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to restore a...

Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to restore all territories liberated from occupation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Azerbaijan will restore all the territories liberated from occupation in a short period of time, said the country's President Ilham Aliyev at an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. "A new settlement was opened in the village of Jojug Marjanli, which was liberated from occupation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,143 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC