Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan reliable partner in oil deliveries to European markets

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29 Trend: Azerbaijan is already a reliable partner regarding oil deliveries to European markets, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in Warsaw at the Azerbaijan-Poland business forum. "First of all, once again I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. President [of Poland Andrzej Duda] for invitation to visit Poland, and for hospitality shown to me and our delegation," Ilham Aliyev said.

Chicago, IL

