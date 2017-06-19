Has the possibility of large-scale war declined, or is this already a large-scale war?

"I guess that in the near future there will be no solution to Karabakh conflict", announced former Defence Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan, who gave a talk on "The security issues of Armenian states", during the third conference of Armenian parties, held on June 16-18 in Stepanakert. Expressing confidence that there will be no change in in the near future, Mr. Harutiunyan added, "The only problem that we must solve the problem of emigration which seriously affects our fighting capacity".

