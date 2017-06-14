Get e-visa to enter Azerbaijan just in 3 hours
In 2016, the country applied "electronic visa", making the process of obtaining correct entry documents cheaper and quicker. And now, it gets easier - foreigners will get e-visas just in three hours instead of three days.
