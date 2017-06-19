EU to support pension reforms in Azer...

EU to support pension reforms in Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The EU will support the reforms regarding the pension provision in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov told reporters in Baku. "The project consists of four components - creation of electronic audit to enhance supervision over the receipt of social payments, the use of European techniques in forming the budget of the State Social Protection Fund [of Azerbaijan], strategic planning and strengthening of workforce capacity," Muslumov noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC