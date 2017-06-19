EU to support pension reforms in Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The EU will support the reforms regarding the pension provision in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov told reporters in Baku. "The project consists of four components - creation of electronic audit to enhance supervision over the receipt of social payments, the use of European techniques in forming the budget of the State Social Protection Fund [of Azerbaijan], strategic planning and strengthening of workforce capacity," Muslumov noted.

