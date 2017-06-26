EIB appraising TAP, TANAP projects fo...

EIB appraising TAP, TANAP projects for financing

The European Investment Bank is currently appraising the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline projects and will carefully review all the relevant issues as part of its usual due diligence procedures, a source in EIB told Trend. "As for all the projects that it finances, the EIB will apply the highest standards in its technical, economic, financial, and environmental and social assessment of these projects, compliance with EU and national laws, and EIB Environmental and Social Standards," the source added.

Chicago, IL

