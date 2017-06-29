EBRD, DEG support recapitalization of Unibank in Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and DEG - Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, a subsidiary of KfW Bankengruppe, are joining forces to increase the share capital of Unibank, one of the leading private commercial banks in Azerbaijan, by 49 million manats in aggregate, read a message from EBRD. The EBRD is contributing to the share capital increase by converting up to $9 million of its existing debt in the bank into new ordinary voting shares, thereby increasing its stake to 22.0 per cent.

