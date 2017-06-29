BAKU: Neither military, nor economic factors allow Armenia to inflict serious blow on Azerbaijan
Trend News Agency June 28, 2017 Wednesday Neither military, nor economic factors allow Armenia to inflict serious blow on Azerbaijan June 28--The statements of Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan that a serious blow will be inflicted on Azerbaijan and that eight Azerbaijani servicemen were allegedly killed in the last ten days are not true, the press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a message June 28. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry perceives the words of Armenia's defense minister with bitter irony and states that his amateurish speech, which is not grounded in real facts and disseminated with propaganda aim, is nothing but lie and impudence.
