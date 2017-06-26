Azerbaijan to welcome more Asian tourists

Azerbaijan Airlines, AZAL, will begin performing regular passenger flights from Baku to the capital of Thailand - Bangkok [Suvarnabhumi International Airport] starting from October 29. This is the first direct scheduled passenger flight from the capital of Azerbaijan to Southeast Asia. Flights from Baku to Bangkok will be carried out on Tuesdays and Sundays on comfortable Boeing-767 liners, equipped with economy class lounges and VIP Club.

