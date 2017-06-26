Azerbaijan to welcome more Asian tour...

Azerbaijan to welcome more Asian tourists

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan Airlines, AZAL, will begin performing regular passenger flights from Baku to the capital of Thailand - Bangkok [Suvarnabhumi International Airport] starting from October 29. This is the first direct scheduled passenger flight from the capital of Azerbaijan to Southeast Asia. Flights from Baku to Bangkok will be carried out on Tuesdays and Sundays on comfortable Boeing-767 liners, equipped with economy class lounges and VIP Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC