Azerbaijan soon to launch Digital Trade Hub

Digital Trade Hub will soon start operating in Azerbaijan, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, told reporters in Baku June 30. Presentation of the Digital Trade Hub was held in Baku with the support of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan. "It is necessary to make certain amendments to the existing legislation for the full operation of the Digital Trade Hub," said Gasimli.

