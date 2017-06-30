Azerbaijan soon to launch Digital Tra...

Azerbaijan soon to launch Digital Trade Hub

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Digital Trade Hub will soon start operating in Azerbaijan, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, told reporters in Baku June 30. Presentation of the Digital Trade Hub was held in Baku with the support of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan. "It is necessary to make certain amendments to the existing legislation for the full operation of the Digital Trade Hub," said Gasimli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC