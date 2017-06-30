Azerbaijan Should Free Abducted Journ...

Azerbaijan Should Free Abducted Journalist

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

A month ago, Azerbaijani journalist and political activist Afgan Mukhtarli vanished from the center of Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, a few blocks from his family's apartment. Mukhtarli had been living in exile - several hundred kilometers from Azerbaijan - since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC