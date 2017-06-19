Azerbaijan says Lapshin's health state under control

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The state of health of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, is under constant control, Faig Gurbanov, the head of Department of Human Rights and Public Relations of the country's Ministry of Justice, told reporters in Baku June 21. He said that state of health and detention conditions of each prisoner in Azerbaijan's penitentiary institutions are in the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.