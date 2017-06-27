Azerbaijan, Hungary intend to develop economic interaction

The prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and other spheres will be discussed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during his official visit to Hungary, scheduled for late July, a diplomatic source told Trend on June 29. During the meetings with officials of Hungary, Mammadyarov plans to discuss the organization of visits at a high level in the autumn of this year. The main directions of economic cooperation between the two countries and the most promising sectors were identified during the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Mihaly Orban to Baku in March 2016.

