Azerbaijan, Hungary intend to develop...

Azerbaijan, Hungary intend to develop economic interaction

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Today.Az

The prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and other spheres will be discussed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during his official visit to Hungary, scheduled for late July, a diplomatic source told Trend on June 29. During the meetings with officials of Hungary, Mammadyarov plans to discuss the organization of visits at a high level in the autumn of this year. The main directions of economic cooperation between the two countries and the most promising sectors were identified during the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Mihaly Orban to Baku in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May '17 Robert 1
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC