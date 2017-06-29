Azerbaijan gets over $20M from export...

Azerbaijan gets over $20M from export of gold, silver

10 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC sold a batch of gold and silver on the world stock exchange, gaining profit worth $20.905 million . "Seventy two gold-silver alloys extracted by AzerGold at the Chovdar mining complex processing gold-bearing ores in Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district were sent for refining to the world-renowned Argor-Heraeus gold refinery in Switzerland," AzerGold said in a message June 29. AzerGold first exported gold and silver in May 2017, selling 66 gold-silver alloys, 16,000 ounces of which accounted for gold, 24,000 ounces - for silver.

