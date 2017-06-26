Azerbaijan: A Reset with the EU?
European Council President Donald Tusk and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev speak at a joint press conference in Brussels in February 2017, when official negotiations on a new deal between the EU and Azerbaijan were launched. Azerbaijan is pursuing a new agreement with the European Union focused on security, trade, and investment, and lacking the type of commitments on political reforms that scuttled the last agreement the two sides tried to reach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May '17
|Robert
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|Feb '17
|Bobby Cox
|4
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan '17
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC