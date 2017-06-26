Azerbaijan: A Reset with the EU?

European Council President Donald Tusk and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev speak at a joint press conference in Brussels in February 2017, when official negotiations on a new deal between the EU and Azerbaijan were launched. Azerbaijan is pursuing a new agreement with the European Union focused on security, trade, and investment, and lacking the type of commitments on political reforms that scuttled the last agreement the two sides tried to reach.



