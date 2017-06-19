Astana to host Azerbaijani-Kazakh tourism forum
To be co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Embassy to Kazakhstan, as well as Azerbaijan`s Entrepreneurs Union operating in Kazakhstan the forum will feature presentations about tourism potential of both countries. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on August 27, 1992.
